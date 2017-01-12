Netanyahu calls Paris peace conference a 'fraud'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called this weekend's Middle East peace conference in Paris a "fraud" on Thursday, with his government refusing to play any role in the meeting.
"This conference is a fraud, a Palestinian fraud supported by France, the aim of which is to adopt additional anti-Israeli positions," Netanyahu said during a meeting with the Norwegian foreign minister, according to his office.
Sunday's conference to be attended by some 70 nations is aimed at exploring ways to restart long-stalled Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts.
