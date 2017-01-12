 Netanyahu calls Paris peace conference a 'fraud' - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Thu Jan 12 13:45:33 SAST 2017

Bali tourists stranded as flights axed

Netanyahu calls Paris peace conference a 'fraud'

AFP | 2017-01-12 13:20:21.0
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. File photo
Image by: REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool / REUTERS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called this weekend's Middle East peace conference in Paris a "fraud" on Thursday, with his government refusing to play any role in the meeting.

Save & Share

"This conference is a fraud, a Palestinian fraud supported by France, the aim of which is to adopt additional anti-Israeli positions," Netanyahu said during a meeting with the Norwegian foreign minister, according to his office.

Sunday's conference to be attended by some 70 nations is aimed at exploring ways to restart long-stalled Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts.

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X