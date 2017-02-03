French soldier fires on man trying to enter Louvre museum, man wounded
A French soldier on Friday opened fire on and wounded a man armed with a knife who was trying to enter the Louvre museum in central Paris, a police source said.
Another police source said the man had been trying to get into the museum's underground shop with a suitcase. Police said the area had been evacuated. The interior ministry said on twitter the incident was "serious".
Story is developing.
