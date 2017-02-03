 French soldier fires on man trying to enter Louvre museum, man wounded - Times LIVE
   
Fri Feb 03 11:59:26 SAST 2017
French soldier fires on man trying to enter Louvre museum, man wounded

Reuters | 2017-02-03 11:35:22.0
A French policeman patrols near the Louvre Museum the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris
A French soldier shot a man armed with a knife who was trying to enter the Louvre. Photo file.
Image by: YVES HERMAN / REUTERS

A French soldier on Friday opened fire on and wounded a man armed with a knife who was trying to enter the Louvre museum in central Paris, a police source said.

Another police source said the man had been trying to get into the museum's underground shop with a suitcase. Police said the area had been evacuated. The interior ministry said on twitter the incident was "serious".

Story is developing.

