Netherlands slams 'irresponsible' Turkish minister

Turkey's Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya was expelled from the Netherlands and escorted back to Germany by Dutch police early Sunday after being prevented from addressing a rally in Rotterdam, where protests erupted outside the Turkish consulate.

The Dutch government said it had told Turkey it could not compromise on public order and security.

"The search for a reasonable solution proved impossible, and the verbal attacks that followed today from the Turkish authorities are unacceptable," it said in a statement.

"In this context Minster Kaya's visit was irresponsible. Through contacts with the Turkish authorities, the message was repeatedly conveyed that Minister Kaya is not welcome in the Netherlands .... nevertheless she decided to travel."

The Hague had also refused to allow Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's plane to land ahead of a rally, with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan likening the ban to Nazism.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Sunday that the country will retaliate in the "harshest ways".

"This situation has been protested in the strongest manner by our side, and it has been conveyed to Dutch authorities that there will be retaliation in the harshest ways ... We will respond in kind to this unacceptable behaviour," Yildirim said in a statement.

The Netherlands is home to some 400,000 people of Turkish origin, and Ankara is keen to harness votes of the diaspora in Europe ahead of an April 16 referendum on boosting presidential powers.