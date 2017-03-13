EU says independent Scotland would have to reapply

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced a new vote, warning that a largely pro-European Scotland would not accept a damaging break with the European Union.

But the Commission said comments by its former chief Jose Manuel Barroso before the last referendum in 2014 on a newly independent Scotland having to reapply to join were still valid.

"Yes, the Barroso doctrine applies, it's clear," Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said at a briefing when asked if Barroso's comments applied now.

A European Commission source later confirmed to AFP that Schinas was specifically referring to Barroso's comments on a new country having to rejoin.

Barroso told the BBC in February 2014: "In case there is a new country, a new state, coming out of a current member state, it will have to apply, and the application and accession to the European Union will have to be approved by all the other member states of the European Union."

Former Portuguese premier Barroso, who was replaced by Jean-Claude Juncker as commission president in 2014, added that it would be "extremely difficult if not impossible" to win approval from all remaining 27 member states to join.

Schinas said he would not be drawn further into the debate on plans for a new Scottish referendum, which were unveiled shortly before Britain is expected to formally trigger the start of the Brexit process.

"The commission does not comment on issues that pertain to the internal legal and constitutional order of our member states," he said.