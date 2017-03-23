400,000 people 'trapped' in Old City of Iraq's west Mosul: UN
Some 600,000 people remain in the parts of western Mosul held by the Islamic State group, including 400,000 who are "trapped" in the Old City under siege-like conditions, the UN said Thursday.
"They are desperate for food. They are panicked," Bruno Geddo, who represents the UN refugee agency in Iraq, told reporters in Geneva by phone from a camp for displaced people near Mosul.
Many civilians fear fleeing because of Islamic State snipers, but some 157,000 have reached a transit centre since the Iraqi government offensive on west Mosul began a month ago, it said.
"The worst is yet to come, if I can put it this way.
Because 400,000 people trapped in the Old City in that situation of panic and penury may inevitably lead to the cork popping somewhere, sometime, presenting us with a fresh outflow of large-scale proportions," Bruno Geddo, UNHCR representative in Iraq, speaking from the transit centre outside Mosul, told a Geneva news briefing.
