250 couples race in Thailand's Running of the Brides

Reuters | 2017-03-26 09:39:27.0
Brides-to-be participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok.
Image by: ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA / REUTERS

Some 250 couples in wedding dresses and suits raced through a Bangkok park on Saturday in the annual "Running of the Brides" to compete for $28,000 in wedding prizes.

Sirada Thamwanna, 29, said she was exhausted after winning the four kilometre foot race with her soon-to-be groom Sittichai Prasongsin, 27.

"Just now, I told the groom that I was going to give up, I can't do it anymore," Sirada said after crossing the finish line in a white wedding dress and black running shoes.

"He supported me and said that we only had a little more to go," she added.

The free wedding package includes a gown for the bride and suit for the groom, wedding bands, a honeymoon on the Thai resort island of Phuket and a trip to the Maldives.

