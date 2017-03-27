UK millions set to boost KZN economy

The provincial department of economic development‚ tourism and environmental affairs - whose trade and investment delegation just returned from the UK - says investors have shown an appetite for the province’s diverse economy which is its selling point.

Scotland-based bus-building manufacturer Alexander Dennis‚ British Aviation Group‚ tourism powerhouse VisitBritain and the British Film Institute have all shown interest in investing to KwaZulu-Natal following a high-level trade and investment delegation to the UK led by MEC Sihle Zikalala.

Zikalala said on Monday that the trade and investment trip was a “resounding success” with the three major corporations committing to consider investing in the province in the near future.

A buoyant Zikalala said KZN stood to derive immense benefits from the negotiations his team had with potential overseas investors.

“Our delegation had a high level engagement with Alexander Dennis which is one of the largest manufacturers of buses in the United Kingdom. We are happy that the company has indicated that it would like to set up its assembly plant in KwaZulu-Natal‚” he said.

The British Aviation Group which is the United Kingdom’s representative body for that country’s companies that are involved in the Airports‚ Aerospace and Aviation Department has also shown an interest in seizing the opportunities that are available in the aviation-focused and aerospace sectors at the Dube Trade Port industrial precinct.

“We are expecting representatives of the British Aviation Group to visit the Dube Trade Port soon to see for themselves the investment opportunities which exist that relate mainly to air services; aircraft maintenance; repair and overhaul facility; executive aerospace; aviation infrastructure and aerospace linked manufacturing‚” said Zikalala.

“We have decided to work closely with VisitBritain because we also view tourism as one of the sectors that have the potential to unleash a wave of business and employment opportunities for thousands of our people. Hence the task of our department‚ through Tourism KwaZulu-Natal‚ is to persuade more tourists to choose the province for leisure and business travel experience‚” he said.

His delegation also reached an agreement with the British Film Institute which will culminate in a twinning arrangement between the province and that institute. In October‚ the province will be sending a delegation to the United Kingdom to be trained in film making and production.

He said this was a major fillip for KwaZulu-Natal which has identified the film industry as one of the sectors that can play a significant role in the creation of sustainable jobs and boost the economy of the province.

