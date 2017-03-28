Police called in after 'human waste' found in Coca-Cola cans

According to the Belfast Telegraph, the nightshift at the factory in Northern Ireland was disrupted when a container of cans clogged the machine only for workers to discover some were filled with what appeared to be human waste.

The cans arrive at the Helllenic Bottling Company factory without tops on and are then filled with the fizzy drink, sealed and sold.

The company has stressed it was an isolated incident and that products currently on sale were not affected. It added that it was conducting a thorough investigation in co-operation with the Police Service of Northern Ireland.