Putin slams 'unfounded accusations' over Syria chemical weapons 'incident': Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday slammed "unfounded accusations" over the "incident with chemical weapons" in Syria in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Kremlin said.
"Putin in particular underlined the unacceptability of making unfounded accusations against anyone before a thorough and impartial international investigation is carried out," the Kremlin said in a statement.
