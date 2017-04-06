 Putin slams 'unfounded accusations' over Syria chemical weapons 'incident': Kremlin - Times LIVE
   
Putin slams 'unfounded accusations' over Syria chemical weapons 'incident': Kremlin

AFP | 2017-04-06 16:56:25.0
Russian President Vladimir Putin. File photo
Image by: SPUTNIK / REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday slammed "unfounded accusations" over the "incident with chemical weapons" in Syria in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Kremlin said.

"Putin in particular underlined the unacceptability of making unfounded accusations against anyone before a thorough and impartial international investigation is carried out," the Kremlin said in a statement.

