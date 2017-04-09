Twelve hospitalised after trains collide in Moscow

Russia's minister of emergency situations, Vladimir Puchkov, told Russian news agencies that "12 people were hospitalised, including six in serious condition" as a result of the collision.

The collision occurred at 22:16 (1916 GMT) Saturday when the driver of a commuter train braked suddenly to avoid hitting a person on the tracks, the Russian Railways state corporation said in a statement.

Its brakes damaged, the train went into reverse and collided with a long-distance train, travelling to the Belarusian city of Brest, that had stopped on the same track, the statement said.

Twenty-eight people sought medical attention after the collision, Russian Railways said. No casualties were reported.

Video footage broadcast on state television showed emergency workers examining the damaged trains while medics assisted passengers.

The collision caused two of the commuter train's wagons and a portion of the long-distance train to derail, Russian Railways said.

Puchkov said in televised comments that more than 200 people were working at the site of the collision to clear the tracks.

Train service in the area resumed at 5:46 am (0246 GMT), Russian Railways said.