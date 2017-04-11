 Stockholm attack suspect 'confesses to terrorist crime': lawyer - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Tue Apr 11 11:09:31 SAST 2017

Poultry industry plays last card

Stockholm attack suspect 'confesses to terrorist crime': lawyer

AFP | 2017-04-11 10:51:58.0
Forensic police investigators work at the crime scene in central Stockholm
Forensic police investigators work at the crime scene in central Stockholm on April 08, 2017, the day after a hijacked beer truck plowed into pedestrians on Drottninggatan and crashed into Ahlens department store, killing four people, injuring 15 others.
Image by: TT NEWS AGENCY / REUTERS

A 39-year-old Uzbek national suspected of mowing down a crowd of people on a busy Stockholm street in a stolen truck on Tuesday admitted committing "a terrorist crime," his lawyer said.

Save & Share

Rakhmat "Akilov confesses to a terrorist crime and accepts his custody detention," his lawyer Johan Eriksson told a court custody hearing in Stockholm.

Four people were killed and 15 others were injured in the attack on Friday.

Appearing in the heavily guarded Stockholm District Court wearing a thick green hoodie and holding his head down, Akilov was known to have shown interest in jihadist organisations according to the police.

After Eriksson's statement, the rest of the hearing was held behind closed doors at the request of the public prosecutor's office and journalists were told to wait outside.

The announcement came one day after the suspect had demanded that his state-appointed lawyer be replaced with a Sunni Muslim -- a request that was refused.

Akilov, a construction worker who had been refused permanent residency in Sweden, was arrested several hours after the attack. He was detained in Marsta, a suburb north of Stockholm.

He had gone underground after his application for Swedish residency was rejected last year, police said.

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X