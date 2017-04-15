 16 dead as car bombing hits Syrian evacuees: monitor - Times LIVE
   
Sat Apr 15 18:18:39 SAST 2017

16 dead as car bombing hits Syrian evacuees: monitor

AFP | 2017-04-15 16:57:35.0
People who were evacuated from the two villages of Kefraya and al-Foua walk near buses, after a stall in an agreement between rebels and Syria's army, at insurgent-held al-Rashideen
People who were evacuated from the two villages of Kefraya and al-Foua walk near buses, after a stall in an agreement between rebels and Syria's army, at insurgent-held al-Rashideen, Aleppo province, Syria April 15, 2017.
Image by: AMMAR ABDULLAH / REUTERS

At least 16 people were killed Saturday in a suicide car bombing near buses carrying Syrians evacuated from two besieged government-held towns, a monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attack in Rashidin, west of Aleppo, targeted residents evacuated from the northern towns of Fuaa and Kafraya under a deal reached between the government and rebels.

An AFP reporter in Rashidin saw several bodies, body parts and blood scattered on the ground.

