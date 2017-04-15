16 dead as car bombing hits Syrian evacuees: monitor
At least 16 people were killed Saturday in a suicide car bombing near buses carrying Syrians evacuated from two besieged government-held towns, a monitor said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attack in Rashidin, west of Aleppo, targeted residents evacuated from the northern towns of Fuaa and Kafraya under a deal reached between the government and rebels.
An AFP reporter in Rashidin saw several bodies, body parts and blood scattered on the ground.
