WATCH: 10-year-old autistic boy arrested at school

A Florida school's response has been slammed as 'wrong and evil' after a video showing a 10 year-old autistic boy being handcuffed, put into a police car and taken from school was released.

In the cellphone footage record by his mother John Haygood, the child can be heard telling the officer that he doesn't like to the be touched.

According to CBSNews, the child was arrested on April 12 for felony battery on a school board authority and spent time in juvenile detention.

In October, John allegedly kicked, punched and scratched a paraprofessional who claimed he was being disruptive in class. His mother claims that her son didn’t feel comfortable around the school official.

John was expelled from school but he returned to the school for mandatory state testing, a school officer recognised him, and told his mother that they would immediately arrest her child because of an outstanding arrest warrant.

Scott Badesch, president of the Autism Society of America, told the Washington Post that the school's responses were "beyond wrong and evil” adding that it was a failure by both the school and the police.

The school district issued a lengthy statement about their policies, but not about this specific incident.

Watch the full video below: