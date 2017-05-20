 US, Saudi agree arms deals worth almost $110 billion: White House - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Sat May 20 17:43:31 SAST 2017

Man sues woman for texting during movie date

US, Saudi agree arms deals worth almost $110 billion: White House

AFP | 2017-05-20 16:09:37.0
Trump and the U.S. delegation sit down to meet with Saudi Arabia's King Salman and his delegation at the Royal Court in Riyadh
US President Donald Trump (2nd L) and his delegation, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (L) and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross (3rd L), sit down to meet with Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Saudi delegation at the Royal Court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 20, 2017.
Image by: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS

Washington has agreed arms deals with Saudi Arabia worth almost $110 billion, a White House official said Saturday, the first day of President Donald Trump's visit to the traditional US ally.

Save & Share

"This package of defence equipment and services support the long-term security of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region in the face of Iranian threats," the official said.

It will also bolster the kingdom's "ability to contribute to counter-terrorism operations across the region, reducing the burden on the US military to conduct those operations," the official added.

Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson "will attend a signing ceremony for the deals," the official said.

The official described the agreements as "a significant expansion of the over seven-decade-long security relationship between the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X