British police make two more arrests after Manchester bombing

One man was arrested following raids in the Withington area while the other was arrested in the Manchester area, according to the police.

A woman arrested on Wednesday in Blackley has been released without any charge, the police said earlier.

On Monday, a suicide bomber killed at least 22 people at a packed concert hall in Manchester, in what British Prime Minister Theresa May called a sickening act targeting children and young people.

Islamic State, now being driven from territories in Syria and Iraq by Western-backed armed forces, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Intelligence Leaks

British Prime Minister Theresa May will confront U.S. President Donald Trump over leaks of intelligence about the suicide bomb attack at a NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday, the Guardian newspaper said.

The government is "furious" over a string of leaks of details about the investigation, Sky news said.

Interior minister Amber Rudd had described the leaks as "irritating" early on Thursday, after details about bomber Salman Abedi, including his name, first appeared in U.S. media, adding that Britain's allies were perfectly clear that it "shouldn't happen again".

But on Thursday the leaks continued, culminating in a New York Times article which included detailed forensic pictures of the crime scene outside the Manchester Arena, including the remains of the bag that Abedi used.

British police chiefs on Thursday condemned the release of potential evidence while inquiries were ongoing, and said that the leaks represented breaches of trust which undermined their investigation.