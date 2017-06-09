Theresa May: Steady leader who gambled and lost

Prime Minister Theresa May presented herself as a stable leader to take Britain through Brexit, but her gamble of an election backfired spectacularly.

The ruling Conservatives lost their parliamentary majority in Thursday's vote, after a campaign marred by terror attacks, policy mistakes and her own awkward public manner, prompting warnings that her days are numbered.

"It is clear that this election has left her authority deeply wounded, perhaps fatally," said Paul Goodman, a former lawmaker and editor of the ConservativeHome website.

"She ran a pretty dreadful campaign," added Conservative lawmaker Anna Soubry as the results rolled in, saying she should "consider her position".

May stunned the country when she called the election in April, after repeatedly arguing that such a poll would be too disruptive following the referendum vote to leave the European Union last year.

At the time, the Conservatives were riding high in the polls, and it initially seemed like a smart move -- until the opposition Labour party began to gain ground.

May began with a presidential-style campaign focused around her own leadership qualities and her ability to implement Brexit, an issue on which Labour was divided.

But she drew accusations of being robotic, over-reliant on slogans and soundbites, and so awkward around members of the public that she even boycotted television debates.

A bold plan to change the way elderly social care is funded had to be hastily amended after a backlash among older, mostly Conservative-backing voters, undermining her reputation for competence.

And the terror attacks in London and Manchester shone a light on May's record during six years as interior minister came under scrutiny, particularly whether cuts to police numbers could be blamed for the failure to stop the assailants.

When May replaced David Cameron after the Brexit vote last year, she presented herself as a steady hand on the tiller as Britain headed into unchartered waters.

She was the hard-working vicar's daughter who eschewed gossip and focused on "getting the job done", with her flamboyant shoes the only sign of rebellion.

During the campaign, she stepped up her rhetoric against the EU, using a description of herself as a "bloody difficult woman" to insist she would be tough in Brexit talks.

But her promise to offer "strong and stable leadership" was undermined by the U-turn on social care -- and her own broken promise not to call the election in the first place.

Like Cameron, who called the EU referendum in the mistaken confidence that he would win the vote to stay in the bloc, she now risks being remembered for hubris.

"It was a self-inflicted error, a self-inflicted wound and it was something that was likely born out of a bit of taking the British public for granted," Brian Klaas of the London School of Economics (LSE) told AFP.

Some commentators have drawn comparisons with US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who lost out to the unexpected opposition of Donald Trump.

"It's almost as if Theresa May looked at Hillary's campaign and said: 'Let's do that'," wrote a Financial Times journalist, Robert Shrimsley, on Twitter.

The care row highlighted May's habit of relying on a few trusted advisors, which saw even cabinet ministers excluded from discussion of the controversial policy.

A reshuffle was always expected after the election, but senior Conservatives are now likely to push for changes to her inner circle -- as well as greater say over policy.

As Britain's second female prime minister, May is often compared to the first, Conservative "Iron Lady" Margaret Thatcher, but struck a markedly different tone, rejecting "untrammelled free markets" and "the cult of selfish individualism".

She had already challenged the party's direction, famously warning as Conservative chairwoman in 2002 that the Tories were seen as "the nasty party".

May earned a reputation as a dogged minister when leading the interior ministry under David Cameron, but never gained acceptance among the prime minister's cosmopolitan inner circle.

However, being in the shadows helped her avoid the flack from Britain's vote to leave the European Union, despite backing Remain.

Presenting herself as committed to implementing the public's decision, May was able to win support from both factions and swept to the party's leadership.

May's astute political instincts served her well during the day-to-day business of leading the country.

But the spotlight of an election campaign exposed her awkward public manner to the country at large, which gave its damning verdict on Thursday.

Where it went wrong for Theresa May - AFP

Prime Minister Theresa May has suffered one of the most dramatic reversals in recent British political history, losing an overall majority in parliament in a snap election she had been predicted to win easily.

May had called the election on April 18, urging voters to boost her 17-seat working majority in order to strengthen her hand in the Brexit negotiations.

Opinion polls at that time gave her Conservatives a 20-point lead over Labour, enough for a potentially triple-figure majority.

Here are five reasons why things went so wrong:

Many Britons viewed the election as a cynical ploy to score gains against an unpopular opposition leader, Jeremy Corbyn. After all, the country was only two years into a five-year parliament and May, after becoming prime minister last year, had repeatedly pledged not to hold new elections.

But there were others who were mindful of the toxic legacy from two referendums -- one on Scottish independence in 2014, the other on membership of the European Union in 2016 -- that left the country deeply divided. To them, a new election would simply open old wounds.

In a BBC video hugely shared on social media, a woman called Brenda seemed to speak for many after the election was announced. Asked by an interviewer in Bristol about her reaction, she wailed: "Not another one! Oh for God's sake! I can't stand this!"

May's attempt to make it an election just on Brexit leadership went badly awry in mid-May.

A row brewed over a Conservative proposal to make elderly people pay potentially unlimited amounts for care in their home -- a move that would force the sale of many family homes.

Even the pro-May conservative press rounded on the idea, branding it a "dementia tax" that would wipe out the inheritance of the middle classes.

Corbyn seized the advantage, painting May as cold and uncaring. She backed down, promising that there would be a limit on contributions to pay for care, and the government would launch a consultation paper.

But the row also shone a light on May's managerial style, of surrounding herself with a few trusted advisors. Even cabinet ministers were excluded from discussion over parts of the Tory manifesto.

The Conservatives are traditionally more popular than Labour when it comes to security, but May suddenly found herself on the back foot after terror attacks occurred in Manchester and London, leaving 30 dead and around 150 injured.

May sketched plans for tightening Britain's already extensive security laws, but Corbyn shifted the debate to focus on her own six-year record as interior minister, when she oversaw thousands of budget-saving cuts in the police roll.

He pounded away on his proposal to hire more neighbourhood police, arguing these would provide a vital bulwark against jihadist radicalisation.

May refused from the outset to join a TV debate, saying she preferred "getting out and about, meeting voters and hearing directly from voters" rather than "debates where the politicians are squabbling among themselves."

Corbyn initially replied that he would not take part in the debate unless she attended, but cannily changed his mind, joining the leading candidates on the podium on May 31, with the Conservatives represented by May's interior minister, Amber Rudd.

May thus handed Corbyn the spotlight and exposed herself to accusations of political cowardice.

May sought to showcase herself as a no-nonsense, get-things-done Englishwoman in the face of a woolly, idealistic Corbyn, but the downsides of this image showed up glaringly on the campaign trail.

Her endlessly repeated mantra of "strong and stable leadership" grated for many, earning her the nickname of "Maybot", and her awkward style, favouring programmed events, compared badly with Corbyn, a veteran grassroots campaigner who enjoys meeting the public.

In a rare unscripted encounter with a voter that was filmed and went viral, May responded to a woman angry about welfare cuts with bland campaign slogans.

"Theresa May has the personal warmth, wit, oratorical ability and attractiveness of an Indesit fridge-freezer which has been faultily connected by a man called Trevor for five quid, cash in hand, and which is now full of decomposing Findus Crispy Pancakes," satirical writer Rod Liddle wrote in the conservative political weekly The Spectator.