News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
trending
Latest videos
The moment it was announced that the Democratic Alliance had won the Western Cape.
Watch the moment the DA wins the Western Cape 2019 elections
follow us
from SUBSCRIBE
politics
WATCH | Not even all Cope members voted for the party: Mosiuoa Lekota
Cope’s dismal performance at the polls shows that not all of the party’s registered members voted for the party.
news
Suspended sentence for man who killed his wife because he loved her
He killed her because he loved her and wanted to please her and he would have to live with that his entire life.
sport
Win or lose‚ ‘Micho’ has restored Orlando Pirates to where they belong
Win or lose the 2017-18 Absa Premiership‚ Milutin Sredojevic has restored Orlando Pirates to where they should be in South African football‚ even lacking the ...