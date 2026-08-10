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Gauteng braces for bitter cold, snowfall possible

Gauteng residents have been warned to prepare for extremely cold weather, rain, and possible light snowfall due to a cold front and cut-off low-pressure system affecting several provinces.

By Koena Mashale

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