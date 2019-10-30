POLL | Are grade 4 pupils ready to learn about sex and masturbation?

Teachers are infuriated about a new school curriculum which requires them to educate pupils as young as in grade 4 about sex and masturbation as part of the new life-orientation curriculum.

Teachers will need to explain vaginal, oral and anal sex as well as teach kids about masturbation.

According to the City Press report this new syllabus was leaked to the media last week, and states that the programme will be implemented for pupils between grades 4 and 12.

The controversial curriculum includes case studies about adults assaulting children and deals with the dangers of sexting - sending, receiving or forwarding sexually explicit messages and photographs.