ANC Conference 2017

Crunch time for ANC KZN

Presidential succession: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma expected to win most powerful province's nomination

04 December 2017 - 07:30 By Nathi Olifant
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. File photo.
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. File photo.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

With ANC provincial general council meetings in almost all nine provinces completed, all eyes turn to KwaZulu-Natal today.

There has been no word on the dozens of complaints made by branches about chaotic branch general meeting nomination processes.

KwaZulu-Natal, the province with the most ANC national elective conference delegates, is expected to endorse Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as its presidential candidate following her affirmation by the Free State and Mpumalanga.

Arch-rival Cyril Ramaphosa has been nominated by the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape, the Northern Cape and Gauteng, and Limpopo is expected to endorse him on Monday, when the ANC's provincial general council sits to consolidate nominations.

Ramaphosa's slate claimed two weeks ago that they had made serious inroads in a number of regions in KwaZulu-Natal, surpassing their own expectations, with hundreds of branches nominating the deputy president.

ANC 'unity' a ticket to loot

Zuma's gang want to continue to rule from the grave by neutering conference winner
Ideas
4 hours ago

KwaZulu-Natal ANC spokesman Mdumiseni Ntuli said this week that the provincial council would assess the province's state of readiness ahead of the national elective conference.

"It will also put policy positions in the spotlight. The PGC will also sharpen perspectives on issues of land [expropriation without compensation] radical economic transformation, unity and the 2019 elections," he said.

Ntuli said the provincial general council would be attended by more than 700 delegates from ANC branches, leagues, alliance partners and guests invited by the provincial executive committee.

He said it would also serve as the biggest political school under the theme "Advancing Radical Socioeconomic Transformation to build a National Democratic Society".

"The PGC is convened to sharply raise policies and to affirm leadership nominations with the Independent Electoral Commission.

"It will open boxes containing nominations from the branches and consolidate the province's perspective for the 54th national conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg," he said.

The provincial general council meeting will be held at the Olive Convention Centre today and on Tuesday.

Conference 'must face up to' ANC's poll failure

The ANC would have to discuss the reality that its electoral support might decline to below 50% in the 2019 general elections at its national ...
ANC Conference 2017
5 hours ago

A mistake to ‘over-invest’ expectations in ANC conference: SACP

While the ANC’s upcoming elective conference would‚ “for better or worse”‚ have a major impact on the future viability of the alliance‚ it would be a ...
Politics
19 hours ago

SACP keeps red flag flying in Sasolburg poll debut

The SACP emerged as kingmaker from its first electoral outing in 67 years, after taking three seats in this week's hotly contested election in the ...
News
1 day ago

ANC leadership's race against time to stop party from splitting in two

Gauteng ANC chairperson Paul Mashatile and his North West counterpart Supra Mahumapelo will today convene a meeting of provincial chairmen to lobby ...
Politics
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Rand weakens as focus turns to ANC succession race ANC Conference 2017
  2. Dlamini-Zuma expected to sweep the boards in KZN Politics
  3. Crunch time for ANC KZN ANC Conference 2017
  4. Conference 'must face up to' ANC's poll failure ANC Conference 2017
  5. A mistake to ‘over-invest’ expectations in ANC conference: SACP Politics

Latest Videos

Catching a serial rapist: Modus operandi, profiling & the role of DNA
Fur flies as cheetah races Formula E car in Western Cape
X