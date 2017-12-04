Crunch time for ANC KZN

With ANC provincial general council meetings in almost all nine provinces completed, all eyes turn to KwaZulu-Natal today.

There has been no word on the dozens of complaints made by branches about chaotic branch general meeting nomination processes.

KwaZulu-Natal, the province with the most ANC national elective conference delegates, is expected to endorse Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as its presidential candidate following her affirmation by the Free State and Mpumalanga.

Arch-rival Cyril Ramaphosa has been nominated by the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape, the Northern Cape and Gauteng, and Limpopo is expected to endorse him on Monday, when the ANC's provincial general council sits to consolidate nominations.

Ramaphosa's slate claimed two weeks ago that they had made serious inroads in a number of regions in KwaZulu-Natal, surpassing their own expectations, with hundreds of branches nominating the deputy president.