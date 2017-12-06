ANC Conference 2017

Mpumalanga ANC lashes out at Phosa after he accuses Mabuza of backing 'private army'

06 December 2017 - 09:22 By Timeslive
Mathews Phosa. File photo.
Mathews Phosa. File photo.
Image: Business Times

The ANC in Mpumalanga has lashed out at veteran leader Mathews Phosa after he accused Premier David Mabuza of backing a private army.

“The provincial executive committee (PEC) of the African National Congress (ANC) in Mpumalanga province is completely flummoxed by the outrageous allegations‚ levelled by Mr Mathews Phosa against the provincial chairman of the ANC‚ Cde DD Mabuza in particular‚ and the ANC in the province in general‚” the provincial leadership said in a statement.

“We see these allegations and fabrications by Mr Phosa as a desperate attempt to rescue a presidential campaign which died before it came into life.”

Phosa told news channel eNCA on Tuesday that Mabuza was behind a group of men who had violently intimidated ANC branch members. 

He was commenting on a video that had emerged of a group of gun-wielding men who were seen firing shots in the air at a gathering.

“There are quite a number of comrades I recognise there from Nelspruit‚ from Barberton‚” Phosa said in the interview.

“And when we discuss with comrades‚ they’ve been used … to disrupt BGMs (branch general meetings) which were not in the favour of either Mr Unity or comrade DD (Mabuza). They are there‚ they are the private army‚ they are a disruptive private army.”

Mabuza has denied the allegations‚ eNCA reported.

