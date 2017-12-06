Mpumalanga ANC lashes out at Phosa after he accuses Mabuza of backing 'private army'

The ANC in Mpumalanga has lashed out at veteran leader Mathews Phosa after he accused Premier David Mabuza of backing a private army.

“The provincial executive committee (PEC) of the African National Congress (ANC) in Mpumalanga province is completely flummoxed by the outrageous allegations‚ levelled by Mr Mathews Phosa against the provincial chairman of the ANC‚ Cde DD Mabuza in particular‚ and the ANC in the province in general‚” the provincial leadership said in a statement.

“We see these allegations and fabrications by Mr Phosa as a desperate attempt to rescue a presidential campaign which died before it came into life.”

Phosa told news channel eNCA on Tuesday that Mabuza was behind a group of men who had violently intimidated ANC branch members.