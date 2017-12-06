The ANC in North West has threatened to fire deputy speaker in the provincial legislature Jane Manganye if she fails to heed calls by party bosses to step down.

Provincial secretary Dakota Legoete sent Manganye a letter this week instructing her to step down by 11am on Wednesday or “leave us with no option to recall you in line with [the] organisation’s decision”.

In the letter dated December 5‚ Dakota reveals that Manganye’s “insolence and disrespect for the organisational directives [sic]” has driven the party to issue the ultimatum.

However‚ Manganye is defiant‚ telling TimesLIVE that she expects to meet with provincial ANC chairperson Supra Mahumapelo to receive an explanation about the reasons behind calls for her removal.

But she claimed she was being hounded out of her job because she had repeatedly called on President Jacob Zuma to step down as well as her staunch support for ANC presidential candidate Cyril Ramaphosa.

Branches in North West last week overwhelmingly nominated another candidate‚ Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ for the party presidency by 291 nominations to Ramaphosa’s 45 nods but Manganye insists she will campaign for Ramaphosa just as others campaign for Dlamini-Zuma.