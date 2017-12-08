Ramaphosa: Buying votes is a 'new disease' in the ANC

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that buying votes is a “new disease” gripping the ANC.

“It is concerning to a point where it is going to dilute democracy within our organisation‚” Ramaphosa said on Thursday night on the Karima Brown Show on Radio 702.

“We’ve been hearing stories that people are being approached with loads of money and some of it ranges from like R50‚000 per delegate‚ R100‚000 per delegate and some people are even saying some people are being bought cars and all that.”

Ramaphosa is a candidate to become the next ANC president. The ANC’s 54th national conference starts on December 16 in Johannesburg.

He believes money should not sway “loyal” ANC members.

“Patronage has also become a factor in all this.”

Ramaphosa believes uniting the ruling party will stop factionalism and possible corruption.