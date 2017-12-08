ANC Conference 2017

Zuma confident of seamless handover to new ANC leadership

08 December 2017 - 06:43 By Ernest Mabuza
President Jacob Zuma. File photo.
President Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Image: GCIS

President Jacob Zuma said he was happy his term as ANC president was coming to an end and would work to ensure a seamless handover to the new leadership.

Addressing the Energy Indaba in Midrand on Thursday, Zuma remarked on the ANC's 54th national conference to be held at Nasrec in Johannesburg from December 16, describing it as one of the biggest stories of the year.

Zuma said he knew there was a lot of anxiety from business about what would transpire at the conference.

"In my capacity as the president of the ANC, let me assure you that everything possible is being done to ensure a smooth transition," Zuma said.

Phosa wants Mpumalanga blocked from ANC elective conference

ANC presidential candidate Mathews Phosa has demanded the ANC exclude delegates from Mpumalanga from participating in the party’s December elective ...
Politics
13 hours ago

Zuma will ‘ensure seamless handover’ to new ANC leadership

President Jacob Zuma on Thursday said he was happy that his term as ANC president was coming to an end and will work to ensure a seamless handover to ...
Politics
18 hours ago

He said the ANC held its last ordinary national executive committee meeting on Monday with him as president.

"It was one of the warmest meetings we have ever held. The NEC was united in its resolve to ensure a successful and orderly conference."

Zuma said he had met all the ANC presidential hopefuls last week, when they had agreed on the need to ensure unity, order and cohesion at the conference.

He said they had also met the provincial secretaries and chairmen who had emphasised the same message.

"I will work with all comrades to ensure a successful and seamless handover to the new leadership," Zuma said.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa: Buying votes is a 'new disease' in the ANC ANC Conference 2017
  2. Zuma confident of seamless handover to new ANC leadership ANC Conference 2017
  3. Ramaphosa: I believe Khwezi was raped Politics
  4. Phosa wants Mpumalanga blocked from ANC elective conference Politics
  5. Phosa out to upset 'unity' vote ANC Conference 2017

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods
X