Zuma confident of seamless handover to new ANC leadership

President Jacob Zuma said he was happy his term as ANC president was coming to an end and would work to ensure a seamless handover to the new leadership.

Addressing the Energy Indaba in Midrand on Thursday, Zuma remarked on the ANC's 54th national conference to be held at Nasrec in Johannesburg from December 16, describing it as one of the biggest stories of the year.

Zuma said he knew there was a lot of anxiety from business about what would transpire at the conference.

"In my capacity as the president of the ANC, let me assure you that everything possible is being done to ensure a smooth transition," Zuma said.