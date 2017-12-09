Bathabile Dlamini lashes out at Ramaphosa over his support for Khwezi

Dlamini - who was speaking at an KZN joint 16 Days of Activism and elective conference send-off rally in Durban on Saturday - said that violence against woman and children was an issue "where we should take a stand and must not be pushed into a corner to support some and not others".

"But comrade deputy president decide to speak…but he spoke about comrade President Jacob Zuma‚" said Dlamini.

According to an Eyewitness News reporter at the rally‚ Dlamini said after her address that Ramaphosa had to respond to claims of abuse.

"We’re going to call people who are prepared to speak about his history‚" she said in what was an apparent veiled threat.