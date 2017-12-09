ANC Conference 2017

I've already made history‚ says Dlamini-Zuma

09 December 2017
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on stage ahead of a her address at a send-off rally in Durban on Saturday.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma told supporters at a party rally in Durban on Saturday that‚ win or lose‚ she's already a history-maker.

At the send-off event ahead of the party's national conference next weekend‚ Dlamini-Zuma said that her nomination for the top ANC post was huge.

"The branches of the ANC and the ANC have made history…because‚ for the first time in the life of our organisation‚ we're going to have a cadre on the ballot paper for the position of president who‚ amongst other things‚ is a woman. That is already history. Whatever happens at Nasrec‚ history is already made‚" she said to applause.

But‚ she said‚ for the branches and members who stood by her‚ she didn't want the story to end.

"At Nasrec‚ you must continue to make history‚" she said.

Before taking to the podium in Clermont‚ Dlamini-Zuma was greeted by singing of "we are ready for Nkosazana".

During her address‚ she again took aim at the wealth gap between rich and poor South Africans - particularly along racial lines. This‚ she said‚ is what made her now-familiar refrain of ‘radical economic transformation’‚ so important. Without it‚ she said‚ the playing fields could never be levelled.

But she was adamant that education would be one of the key elements of any such transformation.

"Our education system must not only produce job-seekers‚ but also produce job-creators‚" she said.

Dlamini-Zuma's address was expected to end at about 4pm on Saturday.

