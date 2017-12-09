ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma told supporters at a party rally in Durban on Saturday that‚ win or lose‚ she's already a history-maker.

At the send-off event ahead of the party's national conference next weekend‚ Dlamini-Zuma said that her nomination for the top ANC post was huge.

"The branches of the ANC and the ANC have made history…because‚ for the first time in the life of our organisation‚ we're going to have a cadre on the ballot paper for the position of president who‚ amongst other things‚ is a woman. That is already history. Whatever happens at Nasrec‚ history is already made‚" she said to applause.

But‚ she said‚ for the branches and members who stood by her‚ she didn't want the story to end.

"At Nasrec‚ you must continue to make history‚" she said.