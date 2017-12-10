Dlamini-Zuma wants to show whites that blacks in informal settlements 'live worse than their dogs’
ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has lashed out at white people for criticising radical economic transformation and saying it is meant for looting the state.
She was speaking on Sunday at her farewell prayer in her hometown of Bulwer in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands ahead of the ANC national elective conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg this coming weekend.
Dlamini-Zuma said white people were the ones who had looted and even stolen the land from black people. "We are not talking radical economic transformation because we want to steal. We want people to get their land back. There is no dignity if people do not have land‚" she said.
Dlamini-Zuma said should she be elected as ANC president she will take white people on a bus to show them how black people live in informal settlements.
"I will show them that those people live worse than their dogs‚" she said.
Talking about the upcoming conference‚ Dlamini-Zuma said her election would not be about her and her family but "about whether we can make a difference to the lives of the people who are suffering".
She thanked the Dlamini clan for organising a farewell prayer for her and expressed optimism about the outcome of the conference.
"We'll see how it goes. I am saying we as the Dlamini clan‚ we have made history. I thank you for trusting me and the advice that I should not disappoint the clan and the country."
She was presented with traditional beadwork and a framed photo of her.
Inkosi Fodo Dlamini described Dlamini-Zuma as "gold they were giving to the ANC and you must take it".
"Aunt they chose you because they trust you. When you are elected you must never disappoint these people. But you must work for them and do what the people who elected you want. You must not only look at the Dlamini clan only but the people who elected you."
He said Dlamini-Zuma was "clean and polished" and there was no other person who could change the country.
ANC Harry Gwala regional secretary Sindi Msomi said they trusted Dlamini-Zuma and not because she was a woman but because she was strong and a leader with a good track record.
"We see her as a person who can lead the ANC. We believe that when she becomes the president of the country all departments will function well."
President Jacob Zuma's brother‚ Joseph‚ who came all the way from Nkandla‚ implored the ancestors to be a "veil around you" ‚ saying he wished that Dlamini-Zuma wins "no matter what".
He lauded her running a "fresh" election campaign in the run-up to the conference where she will be running head to head with Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.
After the prayer‚ Dlamini-Zuma went to a huge white marquee across the road where she was greeted by enthusiastic ANC supporters singing "We are ready for Nkosazana".
The prayer was also attended by public works minister Nathi Nhleko.
