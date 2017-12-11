Corruption cases in the public and private sectors must be treated the same‚ the ANC’s David Mahlobo said on Monday.

Mahlobo‚ who as addressing the media ahead of the party’s national elective conference‚ said corruption was a cancer that affected all facets of life but that private sector corruption was treated with less severity by the legal system.

He said delegates attending the 54th conference set to be held at Nasrec from December 16 would discuss the issue of corruption and strategies that could ensure that both public and private sector corruption cases were successfully prosecuted.

“In as much as we want to commend the good work that has been done by the Competition Commission‚ you remember the banks that have agreed that they actually interfered with our currency. They manipulated it. We also know that there are a number of big companies including those that were involved in the World Cup‚” said Mahlobo.