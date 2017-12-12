Mthembu makes damning claims of attempts to rig election in favour of NDZ

Senior ANC member Jackson Mthembu has made damning allegations of there being desperate attempts to buy votes and rig the party's national election in favour of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Mthembu took to Facebook just four days ahead of the ANC elective conference to accuse desperate individuals of trying to fraudulently push for Dlamini-Zuma's victory.

"Desperation is forcing some people in the ANC to allocate delegates to branches that failed to hold BGMs (branch general meetings). These attempts of allocating fraudulent delegates are failing together with attempts to replace CR (Cyril Ramaphosa) delegates with bogus ones. The CR branches are fighting viciously all these unANC tendencies and they are winning. Some people have now realised that they don’t have delegate numbers‚ thus these fraudulent despicable attempts‚" Mthembu wrote.

"They have now resorted to the last [throwing] of the dice‚ they are desperately trying to buy CR delegates and still failing dismally. CR delegates have told them that their souls and the revolution is not for sale! The question we need to ask is why this desperation on the other side? Is it fuelled by Comrade Cyril Ramaphosa's publicly stated intention to root out state capture corruption after he becomes ANC President? Do these people have something to hide?"