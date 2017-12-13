Meet the president: these are the top contenders for the ANC crown

NKOSAZANA DLAMINI-ZUMA

The former minister and chairwoman of the African Union Commission has served in the cabinets of every South African president in the post-apartheid era. Dlamini-Zuma was married to Zuma for over a decade and has four children with him. Dlamini-Zuma has echoed the president's calls for "radical economic transformation".

She is backed by the ANC’s influential women’s and youth leagues, as well as by Zuma and provincial party leaders close to him. If she should win, it raises the odds that Zuma will serve out his second term.

A number of political analysts believe that the odds of the ANC splitting would be high if Dlamini-Zuma win the top job. A recent poll also predicted that the ANC is likely to lose its parliamentary majority if this happens.