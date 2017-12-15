While Cyril Ramaphosa has enjoyed the lead in branch nominations across the country‚ things can still change at the ANC elective conference this weekend.

Ramaphosa scored nominations in five of the nine provinces‚ while the other main presidential candidate‚ Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ won four endorsements to lead the ruling party.

But political analyst Mzoxolo Mpolase said it was “highly probable” that a different picture could emerge at crunch time.

“On the conference floor‚ people will be lobbying. You know‚ the notion of free agents that happens at provincial elective conference‚ it happens at national elective conferences too‚” Mpolase said.

“Yes‚ a person is there by virtue of being a branch delegate but remains open to whomever offers something on the day or whatever alliances they can have‚ particularly if you look at the Mpumalanga case.”