The ANC will have a new president: Mantashe

Mantashe's prediction that there would be a new president by Sunday suggests those in charge of the conference operation are confident that the event will not be bogged down by disputes over delegate credentials or procedural matters.

But there is apprehension over procedural hiccups or violent clashes disrupting the conference.

A statement issued by the SA Police Service said national and Gauteng joint operational and intelligence structures would be closely monitoring the conference and that government was "operationally ready to secure and safeguard" the event.

"This security plan is designed to focus on venue security, route security, air security and hotel security, as well as crowd management capabilities," the police said.

The SA National Defence Force is part of the operation and will provide logistical and air support and rapid response to prepare for any eventuality.

A big question at the start of the conference is how much the commotion of the past year will affect the proceedings.

When Zuma addressed the mid-year national policy conference, he was still cheered and applauded, even after his contribution to the ANC's loss of support in the local government elections, his damaging cabinet reshuffle that resulted in credit ratings downgrades, and being implicated in state capture.

ANC leaders have consistently said that it is difficult to hold Zuma to account for his actions while he is still president of the organisation.