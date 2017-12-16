ANC Conference 2017

Breaking: Cyril Ramaphosa is new ANC president

16 December 2017 - 23:28 By Naledi Shange and Penwell Dlamini

The ANC has decided to endorse Cyril Ramaphosa as the new President of the ANC.

The announcement was made by national chairperson Baleka Mbete after long deliberations by delegates at the elective conference in Nasrec. Johannesburg.

This means the presidential race is over and delegates will now be dealing only with the other five positions of the top six in the ANC.

 

 

