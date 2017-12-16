Delegates to the ANC national conference are expected to push hard for a generational mix among those elected as members of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

TimesLIVE has learnt that delegates‚ particularly from the Eastern Cape‚ are in a drive to nominate youthful leaders to serve in the NEC and are canvassing other provinces to follow suite.

Some of these young leaders that the Eastern Cape delegation has nominated and are canvassing for are former and current ANC Youth League leaders that have served in both national and provincial structures.

These include former Eastern Cape ANC Youth League chairman Ayanda Matiti‚ Eastern Cape PEC member Stella Ndabeni‚ Eastern Cape ANCYL PTT treasurer Sivile Mabandla and Mziwonke Ndabeni‚ among others. Their names appear among those of leaders nominated by some branches in the province. Former ANC Youth League deputy president Ronald Lamula also appears among the ‘young blood’ that delegates will be pushing for to be included in the NEC.