ANC Conference 2017

No matter who wins‚ I’m ready to be led‚ says Zuma

16 December 2017 - 09:22 By Qaanitah Hunter
President Jacob Zuma.
President Jacob Zuma.
Image: GCIS

Outgoing ANC president Jacob Zuma has said that regardless of who succeeds him as ANC leader at the party’s national conference this weekend, he is ready to be led.

Delivering the keynote address at the ANC fundraising gala dinner on the eve of the conference in Nasrec‚ south of Johannesburg‚ Zuma said he was willing to serve the party wherever necessary.

“I am grateful of getting the opportunity to serve for the past 10 years. It has been a humbling experience‚” he told guests.

He charmed guests as he spoke off the cuff and joked in his last public address as president of the ruling party.

“When I say to people I never thought I will ever be president. It’s true. I did not try to be president‚” Zuma said.

He said that after the ANC’s unbanning, he dodged being president by going to KwaZulu-Natal to deal with violence there.

Zuma said he was being honest when he said he only wanted to serve one term as president.

“I was not ambitious. I was just carrying out a task‚” he said‚ referring to the past decade as ANC president as “an experience and a half”.

Zuma used his address to thank his deputy‚ Cyril Ramaphosa‚ and the other leaders he served alongside. Earlier‚ he joked that Ramaphosa was outgoing deputy president but he heard that he would be the incoming president.

As the ANC’s national policy conference kicks off in Gauteng, the party leadership race between Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa has intensified.

He spoke about the seven presidential candidates contesting the presidency, saying this demonstrated the level of democracy in the party.

“I’ve worked with all seven candidates at different levels and positions. I am sure they are not going to disappoint you‚” he said.

Zuma said the contest of seven hopefuls showed the party had “enough talent”.

He said that while seven people were running for president‚ they all knew there could only one president – and no matter who was elected‚ the rest would unite behind the new leader.

“I can tell you when we rise from here. The ANC will be as united as anything‚” Zuma said. 

READ MORE

LIVE | ANC conference as it happens

Follow the ANC 54th national conference as it elects a new president and decides on policy for the next five years. Powered by writers from Sunday ...
ANC Conference 2017
1 hour ago

ANC calls urgent NEC meeting on three critical court judgments

ANC leaders have been called to an emergency national executive committee meeting (NEC) early on Saturday morning - two hours before the scheduled ...
ANC Conference 2017
14 hours ago

Magashule’s post as Free State ANC provincial chairman is in question

ANC Free State delegates can still attend the national conference‚ but provincial chairman Ace Magashule is expected to be stripped off his power‚ ...
ANC Conference 2017
15 hours ago

Free State ANC conference declared unlawful

The high court in Bloemfontein on Friday declared the ANC Free State provincial conference and resolutions taken there as unlawful and void.
Politics
18 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Why enter the presidential race if you know you won’t win? ANC Conference 2017
  2. ANC national conference delegates in high spirits ANC Conference 2017
  3. No matter who wins‚ I’m ready to be led‚ says Zuma ANC Conference 2017
  4. LIVE | ANC conference as it happens ANC Conference 2017
  5. ANC calls urgent NEC meeting on three critical court judgments ANC Conference 2017

Latest Videos

Campaign slang you will hear over the weekend
Next leader of the ANC? Cyril Ramaphosa’s road to power
X