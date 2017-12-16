Delegates attending the hotly contested ANC national elective conference are expected to discuss a number of important policies that might have an impact on all South Africans.

Some of these will include resolutions adopted at previous conferences. While the party has made good progress in implementing some policies‚ there are a number of critical resolutions that have long missed their desired deadlines and are only good in theory.

Political analyst Aubrey Matshiqi believes that the only thing that will change after the upcoming conference is the party’s leadership. He said issues of policy will much remain the same.

“Delegates will reiterate previous policies because for many‚ the national conference is about the numbers and the leadership race. The national conference is no longer a festival of ideas but it has turned into an arena for factional battles‚” said Matshiqi.

“Remember after the Mangaung results‚ many delegates went for shopping and were not bothered to participate in policy discussions‚ don’t be surprised when the same thing happens in Nasrec after the announcement of the leadership results. For many delegates policy issues will be dealt with in the policy conference‚” he said.

Every candidate in the leadership race has promised to tackle corruption once elected into the top seat‚ but the party has long made this promise. The 53rd conference said the ANC should take tougher action against corruption.