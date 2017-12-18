ANC Conference 2017

Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC presidential race

18 December 2017 - 18:55 By Qaanitah Hunter
Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI/Sunday Times

New ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa hugged his opponent, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, as she conceded the race on Monday evening.
 
Ramaphosa won by 179 votes more than Dlamini-Zuma, who had received 2,261 votes.
 
Mpumalanga Premier David Mabuza won the deputy presidency of the party by a landslide, gaining 2,538 votes.
 
His opponent, Lindiwe Sisulu, fell short by more than 300 votes, receiving 2,159 votes at the national conference held at Nasrec, Johannesburg.
 
Mabuza’s victory caused a celebratory frenzy among his supporters from his home province, Mpumalanga.
 
Former ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe will remain in the top six after he won the position of national chairperson.

The new members of the ANC top 6, deputy secretary-general Jesse Duarte, secretary-general Ace Magashule, national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, president Cyril Ramaphosa, deputy president David Mabuza and treasurer-general Paul Mashatile hold hands after they were announced at the 54th ANC elective conference at Nasrec on Monday.
Image: Masi Losi

Mantashe received 2,418 votes over Nathi Mthethwa’s 2,269.
 
Only 24 votes set apart Ace Magashule to become the incoming secretary-general. He was up against Senzo Mchunu.
 
Jessie Duarte retained her position as deputy secretary-general, winning the position from Zingiswa Losi.
 
Meanwhile, Paul Mashatile was elected overwhelmingly as treasurer-general, defeating Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.
 
The newly elected leadership – containing three leaders each from the two factions in the ANC – hugged each other and posed for a picture as their contenders came on stage, accepting defeat.

Cyril Ramaphosa was named the new president of the African National Congress on Monday.

