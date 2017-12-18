Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC presidential race
New ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa hugged his opponent, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, as she conceded the race on Monday evening.
Ramaphosa won by 179 votes more than Dlamini-Zuma, who had received 2,261 votes.
Mpumalanga Premier David Mabuza won the deputy presidency of the party by a landslide, gaining 2,538 votes.
His opponent, Lindiwe Sisulu, fell short by more than 300 votes, receiving 2,159 votes at the national conference held at Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Mabuza’s victory caused a celebratory frenzy among his supporters from his home province, Mpumalanga.
Former ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe will remain in the top six after he won the position of national chairperson.
Mantashe received 2,418 votes over Nathi Mthethwa’s 2,269.
Only 24 votes set apart Ace Magashule to become the incoming secretary-general. He was up against Senzo Mchunu.
Jessie Duarte retained her position as deputy secretary-general, winning the position from Zingiswa Losi.
Meanwhile, Paul Mashatile was elected overwhelmingly as treasurer-general, defeating Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.
The newly elected leadership – containing three leaders each from the two factions in the ANC – hugged each other and posed for a picture as their contenders came on stage, accepting defeat.
Cyril Ramaphosa was named the new president of the African National Congress on Monday.
