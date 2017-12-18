ANC Conference 2017

WATCH | Why the #ANC54 counting process is taking so long

18 December 2017 - 15:05 By Timeslive

With 4,776 ANC delegates having completed voting for the party’s top six officials, a complex counting process is now under way. The process is time consuming and because of the high stakes involved, the ballots will be counted twice by the Electoral Commission. Ranjeni Munusamy explains the process. 

ANC Conference 2017

