WATCH LIVE | ANC announces results of leadership vote
18 December 2017 - 17:07
Please note: this live video stream may have no audio at times due to eNCA settings.
The African National Congress is announcing the results of the vote for the top six leadership of the party.
A total of 4,776 delegates began casting their ballots in the early hours of Monday to select between Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and former cabinet minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
Ramaphosa and Dlamini-Zuma were the only candidates nominated for the ANC leadership at a conference in Johannesburg on Sunday night.
The other candidates were:
- Deputy President: David Mabuza, the premier of the eastern Mpumalanga province, and Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.
- National Chair: Gwede Mantashe, the party’s outgoing secretary-general, will vie for the post against Nathi Mthethwa.
- Secretary-General: Senzo Mchunu, the former premier of KwaZulu-Natal province, and Ace Magashule, the premier of the central Free State region.
- Deputy Secretary-General: Jessie Duarte and Zingiswa Losi.
- Treasurer-General: Gauteng ANC chairperson Paul Mashatile is going head-to-head with Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, the minister of International Relations and Cooperation.
