Business and trade unions are cautiously optimistic after Cyril Ramaphosa was elected the new president of the ANC on Monday night.

His victory was announced at the ANC’s elective conference in Gauteng after he nosed ahead of his opponent‚ Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Ramaphosa received 2‚440 votes and Dlamini-Zuma got 2‚261.

Gwede Mantashe is the new national chairperson and Paul Mashatile the new treasurer general.

Mpumalanga Premier David Mabuza was elected deputy president‚ Ace Magashule is the incoming secretary general and Jessie Duarte retained her position as deputy secretary general.