ANC54 | Cyril supporters to challenge Magashule’s election

Supporters of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa are to raise alleged irregularities over the election of secretary-general Ace Magashule at the plenary session of the party’s national conference on Tuesday.

The Ramaphosa camp was shocked by Magashule’s election. The party’s electoral agency announced on Monday night that Magashule had beaten former KwaZulu-Natal chairman Senzo Mchunu to the post by a mere 24 votes.

Business Day reported on Tuesday that Mchunu had, in the first count, won the position, but head of elections and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma backer Nomvula Mokonyane had demanded a recount of the position twice.

After the second recount, Magashule had emerged on top.

Mokonyane issued a statement late on Monday night saying allegations were made that she had delayed the finalisation of the election outcomes through a demand for a recount in her capacity as ANC head of elections, among others.