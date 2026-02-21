Careers and TendersPREMIUM

How to file your first tax return

Understanding filing thresholds and obligations

Margaret Harris

Taxpayers need to register on the Sars eFiling website. (Reuben Goldberg)

If you earn more than R95,750 (about R8,000 a month) after allowable deductions and rebates in a tax year (between March 1 and February 28), you are a taxpayer.

Filing your tax return may feel intimidating at first, but the system is fairly user-friendly, says Desiré Pauw, human capital executive at Momentum Investments.

She advises:

  • Tax filing season for most nonprovisional taxpayers is between July and October;
  • Most tax services are online, so you will need to register on Sars eFiling;
  • The most important documents are the IRP5 (how much income you earned and how much tax was deducted); ITR12 (your income and tax-related information); and ITA34 (notice of assessment from Sars that confirms whether you owe or are owed money);
  • Factors that can reduce your tax liability include contributions to a pension fund, provident fund or retirement annuity; medical aid scheme membership; and donations to approved public benefit organisations; and
  • If Sars issues an auto assessment, log in to eFiling to review the information.

