IEC staff won't be on strike on election day, Nehawu promises

Electoral Commission (IEC) workers affiliated to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (NEHAWU) will ...

By TimesLIVE
1 min read
Why BLF and not Malema? Andile Mngxitama cries bias over hate speech ...

Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama has vowed that his party will appeal the Equality Court verdict that ...

By ZINGISA MVUMVU
1 min read
Elections 2019: All your news, opinion & analysis

For the latest news, analysis and opinion on the 2019 national elections

1 min read
Race against time to fix rain-damaged KZN voter stations in time for poll

Several disruptions, including municipal guards locking out IEC officials from accessing voting material, and ...

By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER and LWANDILE BHENGU
2 min read
Interactive maps, rich data & more: visit our elections website now

Use our elections website to browse past results for your area on our nifty interactive maps, or check your ...

2 min read
WATCH | 'I'll sweep the floor if asked' - Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma responds ...

Minister in the Presidency for the National Planning Commission for Policy and Evaluation, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has ...

By Orrin Singh
2 min read
PODCAST | Sunday Times Politics Weekly

Sit with top Sunday Times journalists as they discuss big stories of the week, analyse the issues and go behind the ...

By Sunday Times Team
1 min read
THE NUMBERS DON'T LIE

A limited podcast series exploring the data behind the elections, pulling out the stories we didn't know were there.

PODCAST | All hail kingmaker Malema!

Podcast The Numbers Don't Lie looks at coalition tactics.

By scott peter smith
1 min read
PODCAST | Are parties missing a beat when it comes to women's votes?

According to the latest analysis derived from Statistics SA and the Centre for Social Development in Africa (CSDA), ...

By Scott Peter Smith
1 min read
PODCAST | Will Mmusi Maimane keep his job?

The Numbers Don't Lie is a limited podcast series exploring the data behind the elections, pulling out the stories we ...

By Scott Peter Smith
1 min read
Ever wondered what South African children think of the world we live in? Or what their attitudes are regarding the upcoming elections? We asked them a few heated questions and got the best responses!



HOW SA VOTED IN 2014
Click here to use our elections website to browse past results for your area and track election results

Economists pin hopes on 60% election result for ANC that could bolster ...

President Cyril Ramaphosa will make a final bid today to secure a firm majority in Wednesday's historic election as ...

By RANJENI MUNUSAMY
4 min read
RANJENI MUNUSAMY | To vote, or to give up on the political system, is the ...

Barack Obama, the former US president, provides great motivation for voting

Ranjeni Munusamy
Associate editor: analysis
4 min read
PETER BRUCE | Pick a post-election scenario, then decide how to vote

Only in politics can you swallow a nail and shit a corkscrew. In Britain they had local elections this past week. The ...

Peter Bruce
Editor-at-large, Tiso Blackstar Group
4 min read
BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | More and more, the ANC has become a party with a split ...

The posters have shrivelled in the sun. The messages - never imaginative in the first place - are stale, repetitive and ...

Barney Mthombothi
Columnist
5 min read
