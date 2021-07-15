All things cinema this week: current releases, a first look at the eagerly awaited SF blockbusters Matrix Resurrections ...
Action thriller Protégé and fright-fest director James Wan’s Malignant on the big screen, with trailer debuts of ...
We celebrate the arrival of spring along with cinema releases like the tough action movie 'Gunpowder Milkshake' and an ...
This week we focus on great movie releases for the big screen, including ‘Ice Road’ and a ‘Candyman’ reboot, go behind ...
This week we focus on Hugh Jackman's new movie Reminiscence and interview his co-star Rebecca Ferguson, while Paw ...
This week we are still celebrating fabulous women in film, including Scarlett Johansson in ‘Black Widow’, and Jennifer ...
This week women take leading roles in movies, including Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt and Lady Gaga, with SA’s Liesl ...
A wild new journey for Space Jam fans on the big screen offers fun for the whole family as the entire Looney Tunes ...
This week: local TV series and movie titles to stream; behind the scenes of the ‘Reyka’ TV series; and the ‘Barakat’ ...
We feature comedy TV series and movie titles to stream, go behind the scenes of 'Never Have I Ever' and meet Hugh ...
This week, hear about great titles to stream and see what’s coming to cinemas soon, and you could win cash prizes and ...
Key titles to stream at home; what’s coming to cinemas when they reopen; and a chance of winning a 48” Samsung Smart TV