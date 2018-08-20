State Capture
South Africa Prosecuting culprits will be difficult after state capture inquiry

The commission of inquiry into state capture might be able to dig up the truth about influence on those in power and ...

South Africa Zuma wants to ‘meaningfully participate’ in state capture inquiry

Lawyers for former president Jacob Zuma say he wants to “make a meaningful participation” in the state capture inquiry ...

South Africa IN PICTURES | Day 1 of the state capture inquiry

The first day of the commission of inquiry into state capture will be mainly formalities.

South Africa WATCH | Four challenges the state capture inquiry faces

Judge Raymond Zondo opened the commission of inquiry on state capture on Monday by highlighting various challenges it ...

South Africa Biltong and chips for sale as state capture inquiry starts‚ but no whistle-blowers coming forward

The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture started on a technical note on Monday‚ with its legal team ...

South Africa Zondo: Response to calls for state capture evidence 'disappointing'

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has revealed that the response to his call for evidence about state capture has been ...

South Africa WATCH LIVE | Day One: State capture inquiry begins

The highly-anticipated commission of inquiry into state capture kicks off on Monday morning in Johannesburg.

South Africa Firm and unafraid: Meet Raymond Zondo, the judge heading the state capture inquiry

Of all the judges‚ former and current‚ it was Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo who was recommended by Chief Justice ...

South Africa WATCH | Jonas & the Guptas - how the state capture story unfolded

Sunday Times editor Bongani Siqoko and Tiso Blackstar associate editor of analysis Ranjeni Munusamy explain how the ...

South Africa Corruption busters: Crack team to unravel the state capture mess

The true bite of the Zondo judicial commission of inquiry probing state capture will be felt in the strength of the ...

