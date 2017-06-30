Attack on journalist is an encroachment on freedom in SA

Bruce was unaware of the surveillance, but began to get threatening messages.

One of them, from Black First Land First president and Gupta ally Andile Mngxitama, on Twitter read "you going to get a heart attack Peter; better prepare yourself".

Then the Twitter handles invented by the Guptas began to chime in with personal details. An assault on Bruce was being prepared.

That assault eventually came in the form of a website, purporting to expose "white monopoly capital", which made salacious allegations about Bruce and other journalists.

However, its propaganda was so crude and laughable that only the Guptas and those on their payroll believed it. Everyone else dismissed it or openly supported Bruce.