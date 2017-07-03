High noon for Zuma, Guptas

Yet he has no idea that it was the apartheid government's harassment of Woods's family that led to Bruce leaving South Africa when Mngxitama was still in nappies. I apologise. I am expecting the BLF's members to have a passing acquaintance with books and history. My mistake.

Mngxitama's 20 or so members appear whenever the Guptas are under scrutiny. Guess what the leaked trove of e-mails has revealed - that he has requested funding from the Gupta family in the past.

Under the circumstances we can assume all these attacks were initiated, activated and controlled from the Gupta family home.

There is such a long list of criminal investigations waiting to be triggered through the former public protector's State of Capture report plus the 200000 leaked e-mails that their path to jail is virtually guaranteed unless they corrupt every single institution in their path.

Then there is also the fact that they are losing the leadership contest within the ANC.

The policy conference currently under way at Nasrec in Johannesburg has begun to show cracks in Zuma's attempt to install his proxy, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, as his successor.

The solid bloc of Mpumalanga is cracking, with Premier David Mabuza no longer trusted as a member of the so-called premier league (made up of Gupta-supporting North West and Free State premiers). KwaZulu-Natal, once impenetrable as a Zuma bloc, is now divided as Zweli Mkhize and Senzo Mchunu continue to yank it towards the Cyril Ramaphosa grouping.