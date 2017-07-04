There are ideas at the ANC NPC about how to get new leaders‚ but none about how to get rid of old ones

The ANC’s two biggest provinces‚ KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape‚ have proposed mechanisms to avoid a brutal showdown between factions at the party’s December elective conference.

These deals‚ along with debates on economic policy‚ will indicate which ANC camp holds sway as the party’s national policy conference this week reaches its conclusion.

While the redistribution of land without compensation and other mechanisms for “radical socio-economic transformation” remain areas of battle‚ there will be other key indicators of factional dominance.