Celebrity infidelities make us think faithfulness is impossible

Cue the oohs and aahs: some felt vindicated for supporting Beyoncé after she released her fierce yet tender and personal album, Lemonade, in which she appeared to make references to Jay-Z's straying, among other issues within their 15-year relationship.

Another reason why #MenAreTrash? Others took a slightly more despondent view.

"If Beyoncé is not safe from being cheated on, none of us are," read several tweets. I'm not sure which side of the argument this type of thinking benefits (I'd say neither). What adulthood teaches us is that anybody is capable of betrayal and that nobody is immune from being betrayed.

We also learn with age that monogamy has long been a code of conduct that many have failed to adhere to. One might argue that "adhere" is the exact language that complicates our relationships: we admire them, we crave them, and then we make them feel like they're a hindrance.

So, while Jay-Z's "I suck at love, I think I need a do-over" line is one of the worst cop-outs you'll ever hear from a 47-year-old man who asked a woman to give up dating other men to marry him, it's just another confirmation that love has nothing to do with monogamy.

Until just under a decade ago, I was naive enough to believe that passion between two lovers couldn't fade - that couples swam in ceaseless showers of dopamine, and that once people made promises to each other, nothing could break their bond.