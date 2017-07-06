It's a crime that our citizens have to live in squalid death traps

'It's a crime house." These were the words used to describe the notorious Cape York building in downtown Johannesburg that caught fire yesterday morning, leaving at least seven people dead.

A woman living in a neighbouring building was complaining about the burning building's tenants, saying they were "generally not responsible people".

"They steal from us. It's a crime house."

She is right - it is a crime house. But not in the way she intended it to mean.

There are said to be dozens of dilapidated buildings in Johannesburg's inner city that have been occupied by desperate people seeking a roof over their heads. In 2015, according to a Mail & Guardian report, the City of Johannesburg said it was aware of 19 hijacked properties in the 2014-2015 financial year.